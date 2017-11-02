WHTM-TV abc27, in the heart of beautiful Central Pennsylvania, has an opening for an experienced Account Executive to service existing accounts and develop new business and non-traditional revenue. We are looking for an aggressive, self-motivated and personable individual, preferably with 1-3 years of documented success in outside, direct sales. The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate success selling sports, specials and interactive initiatives while growing share of existing accounts. Prior media sales experience and a college degree is strongly preferred. Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

