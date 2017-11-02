3 arrested, 81 pot plants seized in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested after 81 marijuana plants were found during a raid on a Waynesboro home Thursday morning, police said.

Waynesboro police and Franklin County Drug Task Force officers also seized dried marijuana and equipment used for growing marijuana during the search of 119 North Franklin Street.

Three residents of the home are charged with possession with the intent to deliver and related charges. Police identified them as 54-year-old Robert L. Brooks Jr. and 19-year-olds Steven C. Shaffer and Danielle M. Metz.