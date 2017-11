YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police are investigating a shooting.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 600 block of East Philadelphia Street.

One person was taken to a hospital as a result of the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

