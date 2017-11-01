Water main break in Dauphin County

Dauphin County, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are repairing a water main break affecting customers in parts of Susquehanna and Lower Paxton Townships.

It happened overnight Wednesday on Woodvale Road. It’s affecting the area south of Woodvale Road to Megoulas Boulevard and the area west of Interstate 83.

The water main break may cause discolored water. Customers who noticed discolored water should run their kitchen cold water tap to clear it. That could take several minutes.

Suez crews are making emergency repairs.

This is the second water main break in that area. On Tuesday, there was a water main break on Woodvale Road in Lower Paxton Township between Woodvale Road and Locust Lane.