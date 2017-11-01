The 19th Annual Lebanon Valley Art Studio Tour

This is the 19th year for the Lebanon Valley Art Studio Tour, where you have the opportunity to visit 15 artists in their home studios to talk to them about what inspires them and see a variety of their works. It’s a self-guided tour you may take Saturday, November 4, from 10am-5pm and Sunday, November 5, from 12 noon until 5pm.

Get all the details on their webpage, www.lvartstour.com. Pick up your studio passport at the first studio you visit and submit it completed to be eligible for one of our door prizes!