Susquehanna Township development plans create traffic congestion concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The proposed Susquehanna Union Green Project would sit on nearly 60 acres of land near Progress Avenue and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township.

The effort calls for single homes, a retirement community, retail space, offices and a hotel.

At Tuesday night’s Susquehanna Township Planning Commission meeting, some residents expressed concern that the project will add to an existing traffic problem.

Melvin Johnson has lived in the township for 45 years and says traffic congestion continues to get worse.

“We are asking ourselves,” said Johnson. “Will we be able to get to our homes between 4-6 p.m.?”

Johnson says any time there is an accident on Interstate 81, traffic builds up on Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue.

The township is waiting on the results of a traffic impact study from PennDOT.

Developer Ralph Vartan says that they will do what they can to address the concerns of residents.

“We plan on an intensive design process with both PennDOT and the township,” said Vartan. “We will come up with some solutions to the traffic problem.”

Vartan says that he hopes all the designs will be finished and approved in six months and they break ground within a year.

