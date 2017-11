STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steelton Borough Police Department is investigating a burglary.

The burglary happened on Oct. 24 at Done Rite Auto, according to police.

The suspect goes by the name Duane and is shown in photos released by police.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

