HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

One person was taken to a hospital.

A Dauphin County 911 dispatcher could not provide additional details about the shooting in the 2000 block of 4th Street, including the time of the incident.

Harrisburg police did not immediately respond to inquiries from ABC27 News.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.