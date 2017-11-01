Shapiro talks drug companies, lawsuits against Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro spoke with ABC27 News on Wednesday about an investigation into drug companies and lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

Shapiro insists lawsuits from his office and those from other attorneys general are against the Trump Administration on everything from immigration and DACA, to student loans, to Obamacare and more are not about politics, but about the law.

“It doesn’t matter if the president of the United States is violating the rule of law, some multinational corporation or some dealer on the street corner, it’s my job to protect the rule of law, no matter who is impacting it,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said of the 11 lawsuits against Trump, four have been decided in court and the Pennsylvania AG has won all four.

On the topic of investigating drug companies, Shapiro is taking the lead while he is accompanied by several other attorneys general.

He said the exhaustive investigation includes eight companies, five of which are based in Pennsylvania, that are being scrutinized for their potential role in the opioid crisis.

