Police: New Holland man sent lewd photo to teen girl

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of sending an obscene photo to a 13-year-old girl.

Benjamin Miller, 36, of New Holland, was charged Tuesday with disseminating obscene and other sexual materials to minors.

Police said the girl’s mother contacted them after her daughter received a photo of male genitalia on her phone from Miller. They said Miller later admitted that he sent the photo to the girl, and officers verified the picture was taken inside his home.

Miller was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.