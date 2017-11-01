Pennsylvania starts signing up medical marijuana patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvanians are closer to being able to get marijuana to help treat their medical conditions as the state is launching its patient and caregiver registry.

The Health Department announced Wednesday that a pilot program was successful and the agency is accepting applications to participate in the system. It’s expected to be up and running within six months.

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor’s care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions.

The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana but not marijuana in plant form.

Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the Health Department.

Qualifying conditions include AIDS, autism, cancer, chronic pain and Crohn’s disease.