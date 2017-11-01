Pa. lawmakers unveil bill to require contraception coverage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require insurers to provide birth control coverage.

Reps. Leanne Krueger-Braneky (D-Delaware) and Kevin Boyle (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) said their proposal would require all state-regulated and self-funded insurance plans in Pennsylvania to cover contraceptives and vasectomies.

They said the measure would further require that plans provide coverage for any prescription or non-prescription method of birth control approved by the FDA.

Under new rules issued last month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, employers may cite religious or moral objections to end birth control coverage available under the Affordable Care Act.