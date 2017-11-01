Organization hopes to spark talks about poverty in rural areas through virtual simulation

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) There are many faces of poverty and it looks different for people living in the city versus rural areas. This weekend there’s a chance to better understand the problem.

Tri County Community Action in Harrisburg is examining poverty outside of the city in rural areas North of Peter’s Mountain. They’re hosting a role play simulation allowing you to live out a virtual month with all the restraints of poverty.

“We use the poverty simulation as a conversation starter. We all have assumptions about what poverty is and what it takes to move out of poverty,” said Jennifer Wintermyer of Tri County Community Action.

A poverty simulation and discussion about homelessness in Northern Dauphin County happens Saturday, November 4 from 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at Hillside Christian Fellowship in Millersburg.