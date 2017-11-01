Organization hopes to spark talks about poverty in rural areas through virtual simulation

By Published:

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) There are many faces of poverty and it looks different for people living in the city versus rural areas. This weekend there’s a chance to better understand the problem.

Tri County Community Action in Harrisburg is examining poverty outside of the city in rural areas North of Peter’s Mountain. They’re hosting a role play simulation allowing you to live out a virtual month with all the restraints of poverty.

“We use the poverty simulation as a conversation starter. We all have assumptions about what poverty is and what it takes to move out of poverty,” said Jennifer Wintermyer of Tri County Community Action.

A poverty simulation and discussion about homelessness in Northern Dauphin County happens Saturday, November 4 from 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at Hillside Christian Fellowship in Millersburg.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s