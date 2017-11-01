Open enrollment through ACA begins today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Open enrollment for people who get insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) begins today.

There are some changes to the program this year including a shorter open enrollment period.

Open enrollment runs from today-until December 15. It is 45 days compared to 90 days last year.

The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers want to end the program but have not passed any legislation to get rid of it.

However, the White House has decreased funding for the program and has stopped subsides to insurance companies that could result in higher premiums.

There will also be website maintenance during open enrollment tonight and for 12 hours on almost every Sunday from 12:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Critics said it’s a way to sabotage the program. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said the work is routine and has been done during open enrollment in past years. Reports indicate that it has been done in the past but for shorter time periods.

The non-profit Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers is offering resources to help people enroll. You can make an appointment by visiting the organizations website.