NY truck attack suspect has record in Mt. Holly Springs

WHTM Staff Published:
This undated photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. Charles, Mo., via KMOV shows Sayfullo Saipov. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, killing several. Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker as Saipov. (St. Charles County, Mo. Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP)

NEW YORK (WHTM) – The man accused of mowing down people along a bike path near the World Trade Center was cited for traffic offenses in Cumberland County in March 2015, ABC27 News has confirmed.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was stopped by Mount Holly Springs police and given a ticket for having unsafe equipment and for hauling a trailer that was longer than the legal limit.

Court records show Saipov pleaded guilty to both summary counts and paid $403.50 in fines and costs.

Saipov, of Patterson, New Jersey, is accused in a truck attack Tuesday afternoon that left eight people dead and 11 seriously injured. He is hospitalized for wounds suffered when he was shot by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

