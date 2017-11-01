NY truck attack suspect has record in Mt. Holly Springs

NEW YORK (WHTM) – The man accused of mowing down people along a bike path near the World Trade Center was cited for traffic offenses in Cumberland County in March 2015, ABC27 News has confirmed.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was stopped by Mount Holly Springs police and given a ticket for having unsafe equipment and for hauling a trailer that was longer than the legal limit.

Court records show Saipov pleaded guilty to both summary counts and paid $403.50 in fines and costs.

Saipov, of Patterson, New Jersey, is accused in a truck attack Tuesday afternoon that left eight people dead and 11 seriously injured. He is hospitalized for wounds suffered when he was shot by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

