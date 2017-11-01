North Middleton Township police seek tips in fatal drug overdose

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County continue to investigate an overdose that occurred earlier this year.

On March 7, the North Middleton Township Police Department responded to an apartment on Bradley Drive for a fatal drug overdose.

Clinton Arnold, 23, was found deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating the case as a drug delivery resulting in death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the North Middleton Township Police Department at 717-243-7910 or submit a tip online.

