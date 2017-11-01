Mommy Minute: Hershey Food Bank helps to feed area’s hungry families

Veronica Guillen is a single mom who works hard to make ends meet.

But she remembers when they didn’t meet.

It was one of her son’s birthdays, and she realized she didn’t have anything to make him for the occasion.

“So I called her and I said ‘I don’t have anything to make for his birthday’ and she gave me a box of cake mix,” Guillen said.

The woman she called was Odette Bergloff, a long-time volunteer with the Hershey Food Bank.

“She’s a single mom and she works very hard,” Bergloff said. “Most of our clients do work. They have jobs. But the jobs don’t pay enough for them to sustain their family.”

Bergloff says when it started back in 1991, the food bank served about a dozen families. Today, it serves nearly 400. People are free to take pantry staples like meat, produce, eggs, milk, cereal and other household items.

“It breaks your heart,” Bergloff said. “There’s no need for anyone to go hungry in Hershey.”

Despite its designation as a tourist destination, it’s estimated that 14 percent of Hershey’s population lives below the poverty line.

Nearly half of the food bank’s budget is funded through an an annual event called “Feed the Need.” It’s held at the Hershey Country Club and features chefs from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts properties. It also features a live and silent auction.

After attending the event one year, Leigh-Anne Dornberger was inspired to become a volunteer.

“It’s co-workers, it’s people that attend your church,” Dornberger said. “It’s your neighbors…so it was quite an eye-opener when I actually came here and saw the need and who the need is.”

Guillen says she only tries to use the food bank when absolutely necessary. But on those days, she is thankful.

“It’s a blessing to me,” she said.

After visiting the food bank, several families shared their gratitude with abc27. You can read their letters below.

Hello, my name is Laura K. My family and I have utilized the Hershey Food Bank for roughly 4 years. The Food Bank has assisted with feeding my family with essential nutrition that I am not able to provide on my families income. Having the food bank has helped supplementing my income so that I can pay utilities and household bills. Two times a month we receive groceries, dry goods, can goods, fresh bread, vegetables, proteins, personal items and toiletries. in addition, it has provided clothing at Christmas time for my children, which I am unable to supply. This assistance of the Hershey Food Bank and Volunteers has been so valuable to my family and we could not feed my family without it. The misconception that Hershey Residents are of higher income is just that, not true. Not all of us residents are of medium to high pay brackets . I feel the Hershey Food Bank is truly a blessing. We no longer are hungry. Thank you to all of the Volunteers and Donators to the Food Bank from my family.

God Bless,

Laura

My name is Michelle and we have been a client of the Hershey Food Bank for several years now and my family and I are so grateful for the help, support and kindness that they have shown us. The Hershey Food Bank has always provided us with what we have needed to make it through the tough times. Edie, Odette, and the entire staff of volunteers treat us with nothing but kindness and respect and we are grateful for them.

Thank you.

The Hershey food bank has been a lifeline for our family. A few years ago, we had ran into a financial issue. We both work, yet i had to cut back to take care of one of our children who became sick. We started to worry how we would provide for our family. We found out about the food bank and I went to meet with Ms. Odette. The Hershey food bank not only helps us provide nutritious meals for our children, they also provided financial assistance when we needed it. They help provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners as well as gifts for our children on Christmas. I struggled with the fact we needed help. I worried how people would treat me. Everyone involved is kind, generous and makes you feel welcome. The Hershey food bank has truly been a blessing to help allow us to be able to care for our kids and their needs.

Kathleen B.

Hi! My name is Lisa. I am a single mom of two boys and I don’t know what I would have done without the help of the Hershey Food Bank over the past several years. I am an amputee and was not able to work for a long time because of complications after my surgery. The Hershey Food Bank was truly a God send providing us with high quality, healthy foods and toiletries for me and my boys and have even given us assistance with utility bills when we have been in a pinch. When my boys were younger they helped with Christmas gifts and much needed clothing. I worked most of my life and never needed assistance so asking for help was not an easy thing for me to do. I have always been very independent, but Odette and everyone at the food bank always greet us with a smile and make us feel welcome. I do work now and I am doing well physically most of the time, but being a single mom is a struggle and I still rely on the food bank for staples like milk, cheese and eggs. I cannot express enough my gratitude for the relief they provide for us on a monthly basis so that we can live our daily lives a little more comfortably.

Thank you kindly.

Lisa and family