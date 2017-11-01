Meet the children of the ABC27 News team

You see members of the ABC27 News team on the air every day and every night, but you rarely see our families at home. We wanted to introduce you to our children.

“Daybreak” Anchor Ali Lanyon has two little ones at home: 4-year-old Emerson and 6-year-old Alex.

Meterologist Brett Thackara has a mini-me in 3-year-old Marshall.

Weekend morning anchor Janel Knight is mom to 2-year-old Joe, and 11 p.m. anchor Mike Parker is a dad to 6-year-old Stone and 8-year-old Autumn.

ABC27 reporter Mark Hall has two children: 10-year-old Kennedy and 14-year-old Chandler.

Christina Butler is mom to 3-year-old Nora and 5-month-old Hudson.

Weekend sports anchor Pat Welter is a new dad to baby Emma, born on June 24.

Dawn White has one son at home, 17-year-old David.

“Good Day PA” host Amy Kehm is mom to 2-year-old Clara with a little slugger on the way, due in January.

Carrie Perry of “Good Day PA” has three daughters, 18-year-old Samantha, 16-year-old Payton and 10-year-old Chay.

ABC27 investigator Kendra Nichols also has three children; 16-year-old Bryce, 9-year-old Avery Lynn and 6-year-old Kenley.

Flora Posteraro has a son, 18-year-old Sean, who recently graduated from high school and is now off to college.

All members of the team were invited to show off their children. Some of us are shy and we certainly respect their privacy.