Man gets prison for robbing, shooting taxi driver

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 16 years in prison for shooting a taxi driver during a robbery.

Ahlias Rivera, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, robbery, and related counts. In exchange for the plea, he will serve 8 to 16 years in prison, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Rivera demanded the 25-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle, parked in the 700 block of Poplar Street, before shooting the driver in the stomach and leg on Feb. 15. The victim sought help at a neighboring home and was hospitalized for the injuries.

Rivera must also pay $23,371 in restitution for medical costs.