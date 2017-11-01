Man charged with raping cellmate at Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pequea Township man is charged with raping his cellmate in September when the two were inmates at Lancaster County Prison.

Lancaster police charged 39-year-old Edward Craig with rape and related charges in the Sept. 26 incident.

Craig, still an inmate, was arraigned Tuesday night.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Craig threatened the victim while assaulting him early the morning of Sept. 26.

Other inmates provided information to investigators.

Once the report was made to prison staff, Craig was moved to a different cell to be isolated from other inmates and medical care was provided to the victim.

