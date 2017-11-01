Man accused of assaulting, endangering child, 3

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Swatara Township man is accused of causing injuries to a 3-year-old child.

Arthur L. Fakis, 24, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of children.

Township police said the charges stemmed from an incident where the child was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center to be examined for injuries. The child was found to have significant signs of physical abuse on his body.

Fakis was sent to Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.