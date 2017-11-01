Man accused of assaulting, endangering child, 3

By Published:
Arthur L. Fakis (Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Swatara Township man is accused of causing injuries to a 3-year-old child.

Arthur L. Fakis, 24, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of children.

Township police said the charges stemmed from an incident where the child was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center to be examined for injuries. The child was found to have significant signs of physical abuse on his body.

Fakis was sent to Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s