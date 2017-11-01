Love INC: Pie Auction!

By Published:

Love INC is a Christian non-profit organization that helps to mobilize churches and church volunteers to meet needs and transform lives within the community.

To celebrate ten years of providing shelter to those that are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, they’re hosting an event alongside their annual Pie Auction.

Attendees can expect gourmet finger foods, both silent and live auctions, raffles, and gift cards– all centered around your favorite kinds of pie!

Learn more in the video above or go online to www.LoveINCGreaterHershey.org.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s