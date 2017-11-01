Local video production company helping the community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of ABC 27’s Hometown Heroes is a local business holding a donation based concert to benefit Dauphin County Libraries. The group ‘Lenore’ based out of Portland, Oregon performed Monday October 30th at the benefit.

Local video production company GK Visual hosted the free concert. Donations of books and money helping enhance the local library system.

GK Visual executive producer, Nate Kresge said “A lot of people don’t know all the resources that are available at the library. They have programs for children, seniors, a lot of people that throughout the day find the library to be a safe place for them!”

In a few weeks GK Visual is hosting another concert to benefit the Central PA Food Bank. For more information on their latest benefit concerts go to their website http://www.GKVisual.com. For more information on the Dauphin County Library System go to http://www.dcls.org