Images from DNA may help solve ’92 murder of teacher

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – DNA from the apartment where a Lancaster County school teacher was murdered 25 years ago has been used to put a face to her killer.

District Attorney Craig Stedman on Wednesday released composite images created from the DNA evidence in hopes of solving the 1992 murder of Christy Ann Mirack.

The first-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School was 25 years old when she was found beaten, strangled and raped in her East Lampeter Township home on Dec. 21, 1992.

The images depict what her killer may have looked like at ages 25, 45 and 55. His exact age at the time of Mirack’s murder is unknown.

However, based on scientific conclusions from the DNA analysis, investigators believe his skin tone is light, not brown or dark; his eye color is brown or hazel, not blue or green; his hair is brown or black, and he has few or no freckles.

A school administrator found Mirack at the apartment when she uncharacteristically did not appear for work. A witness reported seeing a white male walk toward the apartment where Mirack lived with a female roommate earlier that morning.

The killer was believed to be driving a light-colored, sports-type sedan with louvers on the rear window.

Stedman said throughout the 25-year investigation, numerous people have been vetted as potential suspects or persons of interest. They were cleared via alibi, indisputable evidence, DNA evidence, or a combination of the three.

He said a person was cleared as recently as the past month.

“That piece of the investigation needed to run its course before we went public with this new information,” he said. “There is no specific person we feel we still need to vet at this time, and that is why we are calling on the public for assistance, armed with this new technology.

Investigators also unveiled a website, WhoKilledChristyMirack.com, to provide information and share tips on the case.

Tips also can be submitted to Lancaster City-County CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-322-1913 or text-messaging LANCS and your tip to 847411.