Hershey’s goes for gold with first new bar since ’95

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The iconic Hershey bar has a new flavor.

To celebrate its sponsorship of Team USA in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the candy company on Thursday unveiled Hershey’s Gold.

The bar is made with caramelized creme and has bits of peanuts and pretzels.

Hershey’s says Gold is its third bar flavor since introducing its milk chocolate bars in 1900. Special Dark chocolate was introduced in 1939 and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme bars came out in 1995.

Hershey’s Gold bars will be available beginning Dec. 1.