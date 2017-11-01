Hershey’s goes for gold with first new bar since ’95

WHTM Staff Published:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The iconic Hershey bar has a new flavor.

To celebrate its sponsorship of Team USA in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the candy company on Thursday unveiled Hershey’s Gold.

The bar is made with caramelized creme and has bits of peanuts and pretzels.

Hershey’s says Gold is its third bar flavor since introducing its milk chocolate bars in 1900. Special Dark chocolate was introduced in 1939 and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme bars came out in 1995.

Hershey’s Gold bars will be available beginning Dec. 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s