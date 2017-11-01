Hampden Township police warn of utility scam

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hampden Township police are warning of a scam where callers claim to be with a utility company.

The caller doesn’t ask for money but claims to need personal information to solve a problem with a customer’s account. Police said the information can be used to set up credit card accounts without the person’s knowledge.

“The criminal side of things has gotten more sophisticated,” Hampden Township police Detective Robert Higgins said. “They’ve come up with new ways to get the information they’re after. It’s a constant chess match between us and the criminals as to how we stay ahead of them. We’re doing a good job, but we need the help of the citizens, as well.”

Bob and Mary Ann Conrad were targeted.

“We received calls on our house phone and Mary Ann’s cellphone from someone who claimed to be our utility company,” Bob Conrad said.

“They said, ‘call us back. We’ve been trying to reach you,’ and reference a number,” Mary Ann Conrad said. “Of course, I did not. I knew we were in good standing with our utilities.”

Warnings of the scams spreading on Facebook and on the neighborhood social network Nextdoor. “I feel sorry for the real elderly that don’t understand,” said Mary Ann. She continued “[they seem to be the ones] that are scammed out of dollars, hard earned dollars”.

Camp Hill police are reporting another scam where an email claims to be from the Camp Hill Property Offices and asks the recipient to click on a link.

Police advise people to never hand out money or personal information. If a caller claims to be from a company, agency, or utility you know, you can always call to verify the caller is a legitimate representative.

“The best thing you can do is reject everything,” Higgins said. “If you have a concern, contact your provider or whoever it is you use. Discuss with them whatever information is being presented to you.”

Police added that scam attempts should always be reported, even if you didn’t think it was a big deal.