HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A grocery is set to hold its grand opening in Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square.

Provisions will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 1 at 11 a.m. The store is located at 17 North 3rd Street.

Provisions will be the first downtown grocery store in several decades.

The 2,350 square-foot store will be similar to a Trader Joe’s. It will let customers buy in bulk. The founders say customers can measure their food or product, reducing food and packaging waste.