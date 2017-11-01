Game commission looking into possible opossum abuse photos

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Photos of a group of young men feeding an opossum beer are being criticized as animal abuse and have attracted the attention of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Officials say one of the men involved is a student at Bloomsburg University and university officials said Tuesday they are also investigating. WNEP-TV reports the pictures show a group of men feeding an opossum beer, kissing it and throwing it in a garbage can.

The Game Commission says it is trying to get the full story behind the photos. Bloomsburg University says many students are upset by the photos and this shouldn’t reflect the school.

___

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

