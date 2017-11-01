Former Harrisburg & Penn State wrestlers come home for Bellator 186

Two of Harrisburg and Penn State’s best wrestlers are coming home. Susquehanna Township’s Ed Ruth and Harrisburg High School’s Phil Davis are both on the card for Bellator 186, a mixed martial arts event at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State campus November 3rd.

Ruth was a three time national champion wrestler at Penn State. He’ll put his 3-0 MMA record on the line versus Chris Dempsey (11-5) in the middleweight feature bout. Phil Davis (17-4, 1 NC), also a national champion at Penn State looks to get back in the win column versus Leo Leite (10-0) in the light heavyweight feature bout. abc27 caught up with both fighters at Central PA MMA in State College to talk about what coming home means to them. Event starts at 6:30pm doors open at 5:30pm. For Tickets

COMPLETE BELLATOR 186: BADER VS. VASSELL FIGHT CARD:

Light Heavyweight World Title: Ryan Bader (23-5) vs. Linton Vassell (18-5, 1 NC)

Women’s Flyweight World Title: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (6-0) vs. Emily Ducote (6-2)

Light Heavyweight Feature Bout: Phil “Mr. Wonderful” Davis (17-4, 1 NC) vs. Leo Leite (10-0)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Ed Ruth (3-0) vs. Chris Dempsey (11-5)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Saad Awad (20-9) vs. Zach Freeman (9-2)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Logan Storley (6-0) vs. Matt Secor (9-4)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Wilkins (7-4) vs. Brett Martinez (6-4)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Francis Healy (7-4) vs. Frank Buenafuente (7-4)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Dominic Mazzotta (12-2) vs. Matt Lozano (8-5)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Tywan Claxton (Pro Debut) vs. Johnny Bonilla-Bowman (1-0)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Otwell (3-1) vs. Michael Trizano (4-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Putnam (1-1) vs. Scott Clymer (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Ethan Goss (3-3) vs. Andrew Salas (3-1)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Josh Fremd (1-0) vs. Ryan Parker (Pro Debut)