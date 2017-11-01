Flavors of York Gala & The Handsome Cab!

What is Flavors of York?

Come sample the best from 20 of York’s tastiest locally owned restaurants!!! Flavors of York is at 6 pm Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The event takes place at Wyndham Gardens in West Manchester Township.

Aside from food, other offerings include silent auctions featuring gift certificates for restaurants, golf packages, event tickets and more. Music will be provided by York’s jazz standards band Five/Four.

Today, we’re sampling food from one of York’s newest and most popular restaurants– The Handsome Cab. Chef Stacey Walsh will cook up some beef and salmon sliders while Co-Chair Rachel Kohr talks us through Flavors of York!