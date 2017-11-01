Feds investigate mail tampering at Penn State, on and off campus students affected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A federal investigation is underway after some students at Penn State University complained about not receiving mail or that their mail had been tampered with.

Melissa Reiman’s daughter started at Penn State this fall. Her grandparents sent her a birthday card with $100 enclosed.

“When she received the priority mailer, it was cut open and there were no contents in the envelope,” said Reiman’s .

The envelope was in a bag with a message, ‘We sincerely regret the damage to your mail.’

“That money is gone and there’s no proof that that money was in there,” said Reiman.

Penn State wrote on its website that some mail was tampered with before it reached the university, and some mail may not have been delivered at all.

The university said the issue is affecting residents both on and off campus and may not be limited to the State College area.

The university encouraged students who are missing mail, or received mail that has been tampered with, to submit a claim with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General at 888-USPSOIG or http://www.uspsoig.gov/hotline.