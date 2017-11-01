Dreary and raw today, warm-up coming tomorrow and Friday

Clear skies and calm winds overnight have allowed for a chilly start on this Wednesday. Most spots are waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds are on the move this morning ahead of a warm front that will lift northward today from the Tennessee Valley. As the clouds move in, temperatures will get stuck in the mid 40s this afternoon making for a dull and raw day. Scattered showers are possible (even starting as a few wet snowflakes in the elevations), especially NW of Harrisburg today as precipitation lifts over the warm front. Rainfall amounts will be light, less than a tenth of an inch in most areas. Temperatures will get stuck in the 40s this afternoon, but actually lift into the 50s tonight as the front passes through. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Warm air continues to surge northward tomorrow and Friday with highs in the low 70s. There should be plenty of clouds both days, with little or no rain showers. A weak front moves through by Friday evening with a stray shower or two, but most spots will stay dry. The upcoming weekend will see more clouds from an ocean breeze coming from the Atlantic. Temperatures will be cooler with gray skies. A few showers could arrive late Saturday, with better chances for light showers and/or drizzle Sunday. The warm/cool roller coaster pattern is expected to continue into the first week of November with more rain Monday and temperatures back to near 70 degrees.