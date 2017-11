HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Harrisburg’s much-needed grocery store is officially open.

Provisions is the first downtown grocery store in several decades.

The 2,350 square-foot store is similar to a Trader Joe’s. Customers can buy in bulk and measure their food or product, reducing food and packaging waste.

Provisions carries fresh produce, dairy, meat, natural products, and cleaning supplies. It is located along North Third Street in Strawberry Square.