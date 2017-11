MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland Valley School District says police were visible at the high school throughout the day Thursday after a post on social media.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Dr. Frederick Withum said the post was menacing in nature, but it never mentioned a specific person or the high school directly.

Withum said school administrators and police determined there was no cause for concern and no credible threat to students or buildings.