Columbia police investigating report of possibly tainted candy

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Columbia Borough Police Department is investigating a report of possibly tainted candy following trick or treat night.

The candy in question is a miniature Nestle Butterfinger that was obtained Tuesday night.

A parent noticed an apparent puncture in the packaging of a candy bar and reported to police there was a hole in the bar itself that had a dark red substance around it.

The parent reported to police they believe the candy bar was received between 6th and 9th streets or between Locust and Chestnut streets.

Police encourage a careful inspection of all trick or treat candy.

