Charges filed vs. Penn State frat over unconscious student

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Police have filed alcohol-related charges against a suspended Penn State fraternity after a student suspected of drinking there was found unconscious and hospitalized.

The Centre Daily Times reports two misdemeanor counts of selling and furnishing liquor to a minor were filed against Delta Tau Delta on Monday.

State College police found the 18-year-old male student unconscious but breathing on a street on Sept. 28. He also had a cut on his leg from trying to jump a fence.

Police say the student told officers he was drinking at the fraternity. The university suspended the fraternity in October.

All Penn State frats are under a social ban in the wake of the death of Timothy Piazza of New Jersey, who fell down the stairs at Beta Theta Pi in February after an alcohol-related hazing ritual.

A message seeking comment from the fraternity wasn’t returned Wednesday.

___

Information from: Centre Daily Times, http://www.centredaily.com