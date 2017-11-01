Charges filed in York homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting at a York convenience store last month.

Aditya Anand was working Oct. 17 at the Exxon at 1000 W. Market St. when he was shot shortly before 6 a.m.

Mark Anthony Ellis, 29, of York, was charged with criminal homicide as a result.

Investigators determined Anand was targeted by Ellis as the result of an ongoing domestic situation.

Ellis was arrested Monday for a state parole warrant and is currently in York County Prison, police said.

