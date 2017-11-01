Aide to ex-AG Kane to start serving jail time for contempt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former police chief convicted of illegally accessing emails for information about a grand jury investigation of his then-boss, former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane, is on his way to jail.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the appeal of Patrick “Rocco” Reese, who’s been convicted of indirect criminal contempt.

Reese’s lawyer says he’s disappointed in the decision, but Reese doesn’t plan to pursue further appeals. He argues Reese wasn’t properly informed of a protective order.

Reese is due to report to jail Nov. 13 to start serving a three- to six-month sentence.

Kane, a Democrat, was convicted last year of leaking secret grand jury information to smear a rival and then lying about it under oath. She’s free on bail while she appeals.