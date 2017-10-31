Wolf criticizes GOP targeting state, local tax deductions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is criticizing a Republican tax-cutting package in Congress that he says would amount to a tax increase on middle-class Pennsylvanians by ending a state and local tax deduction.

Wolf said Tuesday that getting rid of the deduction amounts to the federal government rolling its problems downhill onto state taxpayers.

Wolf joined Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in criticizing the provision in a wider $6 trillion plan under construction by Republicans. Trump administration officials have contended the deduction forces the rest of the country to subsidize homeowners in high-tax, big-spending states.

The plan’s House Republican architects now say they’ll keep the deduction for local property taxes. But Wolf says he still sees it as a shift in costs that will force Pennsylvania taxpayers to pay more.