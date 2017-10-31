Trick-or-treater struck by vehicle in Chambersburg, flown from scene

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A trick-or-treater was struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg and flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

According to Chambersburg police, the juvenile was struck in the 300 block of East King Street around 6:30 p.m.

The trick-or-treater ran in front of a vehicle, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained in the area.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

