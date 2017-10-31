Susquehanna Township to meet on development

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new development that includes retail, homes, and a hotel will be discussed at a public meeting in Susquehanna Township Tuesday evening.

The township’s board of commissioners has already approved the 60-acre site at the intersection of Progress Avenue and Linglestown Road. It’s currently an empty field.

Local developer Vartan Group Inc. is behind the project. Single-family homes, a senior living campus, retail shops, a restaurant, office space, and a 110-plus room hotel are all possibilities.

Critics say it will cause too much traffic on already well-traveled roads. PennDOT is involved in final approval of the plans in case additional lanes would need to be added on Progress Avenue or Linglestown Road.

Supporters say the development would be an economic boost for the area.

If you would like to know more about the project, Susquehanna Township’s planning commission will discuss it at 6 p.m. at the township building on Linglestown Road.