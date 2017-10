NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in southern York County are looking for a missing child.

Southern Regional police identified the girl in a Facebook post as 12-year-old Finley Rittler.

The post did not state when Rittler went missing, where she was last seen, or what she was wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 717-235-3944 or 717-840-2971.