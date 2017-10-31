Police release photos, ask for tips in arson case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are asking for tips from the public during an arson investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 19, a vehicle was intentionally set on fire in the 3400 block of Walnut Street, according to the Susquehanna Township Police Department.

The same person then damaged several vehicles in the 3500 block of Walnut Street before setting fire to a trailer at the 3600 block, police said.

Surveillance photos show the person responsible, according to police.

Anyone able to identify the pictured person or anyone with information about the criminal activity in general should contact Det. Meier with the Susquehanna Township Police Department by calling 717-909-9246 or emailing smeier@susquehannatwp.com.

