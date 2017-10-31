Pennsylvania ex-treasurer sentenced for lying about payments

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Barbara Hafer appears at a rally in the State Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg on Sept. 4, 2002 after endorsing Democrat Edward Rendell for governor of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A woman who was elected four times to statewide office in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to three years on probation for lying to the FBI about accepting $675,000 from an investment adviser who had reaped tens of millions in fees through Treasury Department business.

Barbara Hafer was a Republican when she was twice elected as Pennsylvania’s auditor general and then later two terms as its treasurer. She avoided jail time Tuesday but was fined $50,000 and ordered to perform 500 hours of community service.

She pleaded guilty in June to deceiving federal investigators about whether the adviser, Richard Ireland, had funneled the money to her to help her start a consulting firm after she’d left office.

The 74-year-old Hafer choked back tears while telling the judge she’s sorry, describing herself as ashamed and heartsick.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s