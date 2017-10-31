Organization needs help to collect 3,000 turkeys

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local charity is asking for the public’s help to collect more than 3,000 turkeys.

New Hope Ministries serves 19,500 people from 8,000 families across York and Cumberland counties. They already have more than 3,000 families signed up for their annual turkey drive.

“We’re talking about families who may have been in a spot for a long time where they haven’t been able to provide or have a nice meal for their family, or they’re down and out of their luck this year. Maybe they’ve lost their jobs,” said Jacy Luce of New Hope Ministries.

People can drop donate turkeys or other non-perishable Thanksgiving items, like canned vegetables or boxed stuffing.

The turkey drive is Nov. 16. You can drop off donations at any of New Hope Ministries’ six locations.

Online: nhm-pa.org/