Mayoral candidate remains on the ballot after passing away

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A candidate for mayor in a Cumberland County borough has passed away but her name will remain on the ballot.

The current mayor of New Cumberland, DJ Landis, knows both candidates, Republican candidate Doug Morrow and Democratic candidate Natalie Gehosky.

Gehosky recently passed away.

The New Cumberland Bough Council President said if Gehosky wins the election, the council will vote to assign another representative of the same political party to hold the position.

“It’s very sad, very sad that she was taken,” Landis said.

Tuesday night both platforms for the mayoral candidates were presented at the Foundation Hall of the New Cumberland Library.

