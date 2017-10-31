Man wanted for ripping off people with fake DJ business

(Susquehanna Regional Police Department)

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of advertising himself as a disc jockey and ripping off those willing to pay for his services is wanted by police.

Felony arrest warrants were issued by the Susquehanna Regional Police Department for 31-year-old Brian Allen Smith, of Marietta.

Police charged Smith with fraud and related counts.

According to police, Smith advertised himself as a DJ for hire on social media sites. Once he obtained clients, received half the agreed upon amount up front.

Smith is accused of failing to show up to weddings and other events and stole credit cards to use them at convenience stores, police said.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contain their local police department or the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

