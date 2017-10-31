Man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County have filed charges against a man accused of delivery drugs that resulted in an overdose.

Hector Q. Pittman, 27, formerly of Harrisburg, was charged by the Fairview Township Police Department with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from an overdose death that occurred at hotel off of Limekiln Road in August.

Pittman is accused of delivering the drugs in question to the victim at the hotel.

The victim died from opiate toxicity and the drugs involved included morphine and fentanyl, police said.

