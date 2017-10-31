Man killed in York shooting

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city of York.

Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 300 block of East Market Street.

Upon arrival, officials found 19-year-old Jose Angel Aponte Aponte.

Police say the man had been shot several times and died in the ambulance.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be texted to 847-411 or submitted on the York City PD app.

