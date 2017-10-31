Lawmakers looking at potential PennDOT, Turnpike Commission merger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A resolution looking at the potential of merging PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is heading towards a vote in the Senate.

Senate Resolution 209 calls on the Joint State Government Commission to study the potential consolidation, creating an Interstate Operations division at PennDOT.

The report would be due within 18 months of the resolution passing and would look at any potential cost savings a consolidation could mean for taxpayers, as well as customer service improvements. It would also identify any federal and state laws that could impact consolidation.

Officials with the Senate Transporation Committee say they’re unaware of any previous study evaluating a potential consolidation.

“We want to ensure an independent review has occurred first before entertaining any legislation that might consider consolidating these interstate operations,” said Executive Director of the Senate Transporation Committee, Nolan Ritchie. “We are also interested to learn from the study if there could be any cost savings or efficiencies realized between the state agencies, particularly to help manage the Turnpike’s debt.”

That debt is currently estimated at $12 billion.

“We will cooperate with the study and look forward to seeing the results,” said PennDOT spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick. Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission declined to comment at this time.

Senate Resolution 209 was unanimously reported out of the Senate Transportation Committee last week. It now requires a vote in the full Senate before the study can begin.